Here’s where to get a flu shot across Canada

The government of Canada website now has a page directing Canadians to where their province or territory is offering flu shots this year. The page features links to provincial health sites that will connect you to appointment platforms and offer eligibility criteria for getting a flu shot for free.

In Montreal, flu shots are organized by the CIUSSS system across the city and appointments at your borough’s CLSC can be made by phone or online via Clic Santé.

Got my flu shot this morning – thanks, Zaineb. If you haven’t already gotten yours, click here and find out where to go: https://t.co/YuOn9bMUMP. Do it to protect yourself and your loved ones. #ForJudeForEveryone pic.twitter.com/m7JfmPK16r — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 28, 2020 Justin Trudeau on where Canadians can get vaccinated this year

To find out where to get a flu shot anywhere across the country, please visit the government of Canada web portal.

