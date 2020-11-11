quebec canada flu shot vaccine
Here’s where to get a flu shot across Canada

by CultMTL

Flu shots, so hot right now.

The government of Canada website now has a page directing Canadians to where their province or territory is offering flu shots this year. The page features links to provincial health sites that will connect you to appointment platforms and offer eligibility criteria for getting a flu shot for free.

In Montreal, flu shots are organized by the CIUSSS system across the city and appointments at your borough’s CLSC can be made by phone or online via Clic Santé.

Justin Trudeau on where Canadians can get vaccinated this year

To find out where to get a flu shot anywhere across the country, please visit the government of Canada web portal.

