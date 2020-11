“You know what I like about this crowd? You’re all sick somehow.”

Sugar Sammy shared a new improv moment today from a show in Atlanta, GA (recorded back in the pre-pandemic days of Jan. 2020) revealing why annoying a comedian is a bad idea. Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

Sugar Sammy on why annoying a comedian is a bad idea

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit Comedy section.