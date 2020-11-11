WATCH: Metamorphosis 3D exhibition by Elektra x Arsenal

As a prelude to the 5th International Digital Art Biennial, which has been postponed till next year, Elektra is offering a virtual tour of their latest exhibition Metamorphosis via a 3D modelling of the Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal gallery. Co-curated by Hyundai Motor Company art director DooEun Choi and Elektra artistic director Alain Thibault, Metamorphosis features robotic installations by Michel de Broin and Samuel St-Aubin, interactive installations by Louis-Philippe Rondeau and Daniel Iregui, as well as excerpts from video works by Ryoichi Kurokawa, Herman Kolgen, Refik Anadol, Justine Emard, Adad Hannah, Lu Yang, exonemo, Mattie Tesfaldet, Xavier Snelgrove and Shinseungback Kimyonghun.

“Metamorphosis refers to the classic Book of Changes (I Ching) and proposes that today, one of the fundamental effects of constant change is to broaden our understanding of the relationship between humanity, nature, and technology. “According to the Book of Changes, human society is in constant transformation, and everything is subject to change; yet at the same time there is a core that never changes. By understanding this core profoundly, it is therefore possible to foresee the future.”

(Please note that to maximize the viewing experience, the tour is not available on mobile devices.)

To visit the Metamorphosis 3D exhibition (which runs through Nov. 25), please visit the Elektra website.

For more on the Montreal arts scene, please visit the Arts section.