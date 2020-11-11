Metamorphosis 3D Elektra Arsenal
WATCH: Metamorphosis 3D exhibition by Elektra x Arsenal

by CultMTL

Visit a virtual 3D reproduction of Montreal gallery Arsenal Contemporary Art.

As a prelude to the 5th International Digital Art Biennial, which has been postponed till next year, Elektra is offering a virtual tour of their latest exhibition Metamorphosis via a 3D modelling of the Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal gallery. Co-curated by Hyundai Motor Company art director DooEun Choi and Elektra artistic director Alain Thibault, Metamorphosis features robotic installations by Michel de Broin and Samuel St-Aubin, interactive installations by Louis-Philippe Rondeau and Daniel Iregui, as well as excerpts from video works by Ryoichi Kurokawa, Herman Kolgen, Refik Anadol, Justine Emard, Adad Hannah, Lu Yang, exonemo, Mattie Tesfaldet, Xavier Snelgrove and Shinseungback Kimyonghun.

“Metamorphosis refers to the classic Book of Changes (I Ching) and proposes that today, one of the fundamental effects of constant change is to broaden our understanding of the relationship between humanity, nature, and technology.

“According to the Book of Changes, human society is in constant transformation, and everything is subject to change; yet at the same time there is a core that never changes. By understanding this core profoundly, it is therefore possible to foresee the future.”

Visitez virtuellement notre plus récente exposition METAMORPHOSIS 2020, prélude à la 5e Biennale internationale d’art numérique (reportée à 2021)! ⚡️ En déambulant dans cette reproduction en format 3D des salles de Arsenal art contemporain à Montréal, vous pourrez voir les œuvres de 16 artistes d’ici et de France, Japon, Corée du sud, Chine et Turquie. 𝑃𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑓𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑎𝑢 𝑚𝑖𝑒𝑢𝑥 𝑑𝑒 𝑣𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒́𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒, 𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑣𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑙’𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑖𝑒̀𝑟𝑒 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝐺𝑜𝑜𝑔𝑙𝑒 𝐶ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑒 (𝑀𝐴𝐶 𝑜𝑢 𝑃𝐶) 𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑐 𝑢𝑛 𝑑𝑒́𝑏𝑖𝑡 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑡 𝑠𝑢𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑡. Pour découvrir l’exposition, rendez-vous dans la bio ! Et partagez avec nous votre expérience via le hashtag #METAMORPHOSISMTL ! ____________________________________ Take a virtual tour of our most recent exhibition METAMORPHOSIS 2020, a prelude to the 5th International Digital Art Biennial (postponed to 2021)! Strolling through this 3D format reproduction of Arsenal Contemporary Art in Montreal, you will see the works of 16 artists from here and from France, Japan, South Korea, China and Turkey. 𝑇𝑜 𝑔𝑒𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑡 𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒, 𝑤𝑒 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑑 𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝐺𝑜𝑜𝑔𝑙𝑒 𝐶ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑒 (𝑀𝐴𝐶 𝑜𝑟 𝑃𝐶) 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑠𝑢𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑡 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑒𝑑. To discover this exhibit, follow the link in bio! And share your experience with us via the hashtag #METAMORPHOSISMTL ! #ELEKTRA_MONTREAL #ELEKTRA_BIAN #ELEKTRA_MONTREAL_BIAN #arsenalcontemporaryart #digitalart #digitalartists #artnumerique #montreal #contemporaryart #newmediaart #visualart #roboticart #virtualexhibition #3dvirtualtour #exposition3d #expositionvirtuelle

Elektra Montreal x Arsenal Contemporary Art

(Please note that to maximize the viewing experience, the tour is not available on mobile devices.)

To visit the Metamorphosis 3D exhibition (which runs through Nov. 25), please visit the Elektra website.

For more on the Montreal arts scene, please visit the Arts section.

