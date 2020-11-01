“I wanted to share this song with you. I hope it will keeps you good company.”

WATCH: “Lost With You,” the new video by Patrick Watson

The video for a beautiful new single by Patrick Watson, “Lost With You,” captures the kind of cycling trends we’ve seen around Montreal and beyond during the COVID era: a lady hauling an oversized stereo in her bike basket, a lit-up group night-ride, makeshift bikes for two and more.

“I won’t lie: My embarrassing rollerblading skills came in handy during the shoot. Homemade COVID videos are a lot of fun to make. I saw people on bikes all the time while listening to this song. A big thank you to Arizona O’Neill for the editing and artistic direction, and thank you to the talented riders.” —Patrick Watson

Watch the new Patrick Watson video here:

“Lost With You,” directed by Arizona O’Neill

