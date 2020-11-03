WATCH: “Back to Rock,” the new video by Marie Davidson

“‘Back to Rock’ is the song from our new album that is the closest to my heart.”

“Back to Rock” is a track from Renegade Breakdown, the recently released album by Montreal’s Marie Davidson & l’Œil Nu, a collaboration between Davidson and her life/music partner Pierre Guerineau as well as Asaël R. Robitaille. Like the song, the video is a semi-autobiographical journey from the aftermath of a final live club set into an industrial wasteland.

“‘Back to Rock’ is the song from our new album that is the closest to my heart, and this is because it’s my most sincere lyrics to date. The song’s story, beautifully illustrated by Loïc Darses in the music video, is about my personal struggles to change. It’s about letting some elements within oneself die to allow new things to be born.” —Marie Davidson on the new video

“Back to Rock” video by Marie Davidson & l’Œil Nu

