“Welcome to Canada, where you can get drunk and not get shot.”

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has just shared a video from one of his shows where he discusses the difference between blue states and red states in the U.S., as well as the drinking age in Canada. Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

Blues states vs red states… I knew it 🇺🇸 #Elections2020 #RedStates #BlueStates pic.twitter.com/YWiCHDX8l7 — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) November 4, 2020 VIDEO: Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy on the difference between blue states and red states in the U.S.

