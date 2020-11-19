Tom Ford just launched the first luxury watch made entirely from ocean plastic

By 2050, there could be more plastic in our oceans than fish.

After a teaser campaign over the past few days showing images and videos of bottles floating in the ocean, Tom Ford has just unveiled a new watch made entirely of ocean plastic. According to the World Wildlife Fund, “without action, by 2050 there could be more plastic in the sea than fish.” The new timepiece, part of the TOM FORD 002 collection, features a sapphire crystal with diamond cut white super luminova hands on a 40mm stainless steel case painted in Black DLC with Ocean Plastic inlay. The woven strap is also made entirely from ocean plastic — so is the watch packaging, along with other recyclable materials. The new Tom Ford Ocean Plastic watch retails for $995.

“Every Ocean Plastic timepiece purchased permanently removes 35 bottles of plastic waste from the ocean, with all packaging being recyclable. The timepiece is made from 100% ocean plastic collected in oceans, along coastlines and on uncontrolled landfills.” Tom Ford

Tom Ford has also just launched the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize, a $1-million award to the developer of a replacement for thin-film plastic. For more on the prize, timepiece and Ocean Plastic initiative, please visit the Tom Ford website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford) Tom Ford has unveiled the first luxury watch made entirely of ocean plastic as well as the $1-million Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize

For more style coverage, please visit the Style section.