Tom Ford just launched the first luxury watch made entirely from ocean plastic

After a teaser campaign over the past few days showing images and videos of bottles floating in the ocean, Tom Ford has just unveiled a new watch made entirely of ocean plastic. According to the World Wildlife Fund, “without action, by 2050 there could be more plastic in the sea than fish.” The new timepiece, part of the TOM FORD 002 collection, features a sapphire crystal with diamond cut white super luminova hands on a 40mm stainless steel case painted in Black DLC with Ocean Plastic inlay. The woven strap is also made entirely from ocean plastic — so is the watch packaging, along with other recyclable materials. The new Tom Ford Ocean Plastic watch retails for $995.
Tom Ford has also just launched the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize, a $1-million award to the developer of a replacement for thin-film plastic. For more on the prize, timepiece and Ocean Plastic initiative, please visit the Tom Ford website.
