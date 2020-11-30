The Olympic Stadium is blue tonight for Stomach Cancer Awareness Day

“Stomach cancer has one of the highest death rates in the world, but is one of the least funded in Canada.”

Parc Olympique announced earlier today that the Olympic Stadium tower will be lit up in periwinkle blue tonight for Stomach Cancer Awareness Day. According to My Gut Feeling, a stomach cancer support community, “stomach cancer has one of the highest death rates in the world, but is one of the least funded in Canada.”

There are various locations lit up in periwinkle across the country in honour of Stomach Cancer Awareness Day tonight, and My Gut Feeling is encouraging people to tag them in your photos on social media. For the full list of locations, please visit their website.

