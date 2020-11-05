REVIEW: From King to a God, Conway the Machine

“How many different ways can one rap about selling cocaine without running the risk of redundancy?”

Conway the Machine, From King to a God (Griselda)

On his debut solo album (albeit his third project of 2020), Buffalo’s grimiest rapper poses an important question: How many different ways can one rap about selling cocaine without running the risk of redundancy? Conway the Machine continues to pack a punch with each of his mafioso bars. He’s more than just your neighbourhood pusherman — Machine peels back the curtain to reveal the pain and guilt that the lifestyle has caused him. The proverbial cherry on top comes from the album’s illustrious New York features, including Method Man (with his best verse in years), Havoc, Lloyd Banks and, of course, fellow Griselda members Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher. 8/10 Trial Track: “Spurs 3” (feat. Westside Gunn & Benny the Butcher)

“Spurs 3” from From King to a God

