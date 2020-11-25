REVIEW: Blue Hearts, Bob Mould

The onetime frontman for Hüsker Dü is particularly fired up and his brand of overdriven pop hooks hasn’t aged a day.

Bob Mould, Blue Hearts (Merge)

Hüsker Dü’s stock in trade was pairing angry, cacophonous rock with introspective lyrics, and it’s no surprise that frontman Bob Mould’s newest, 14th solo record continues that tradition. Despite artwork that suggests the top-down jazz of golden-era Blue Note, Blue Hearts is a searing alternative rock pamphlet in which Mould takes on the current… well, all of it is shit at the moment. It can get dicey lyrically — it’s always difficult to tackle current affairs in a song and not sound like Green Day circa American Idiot — but Mould is particularly fired up and his brand of overdriven pop hooks hasn’t aged a day. 7/10 Trial Track: “Siberian Butterfly”

“Siberian Butterfly” from Blue Hearts by Bob Mould

