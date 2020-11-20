REVIEW: ALICIA, Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys, ALICIA (RCA)

After a six-month delay, Alicia Keys finally delivered her self-titled seventh studio album in October. Packed with a slew of guest appearances — Snoh Aalegra, Jill Scott, Tierra Whack and Khalid, to name a few — ALICIA feels more desperate than confident. Keys finds herself throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks, with a measly amount of the content actually satisfying the ears. When ALICIA sticks, it sticks with a Gorilla Glue-like grip. The songstress is just as vocally talented as she was two decades ago, but only when she finds something inspiring enough. 6/10 Trial Track: “Perfect Way to Die”

“Perfect Way to Die” from ALICIA

