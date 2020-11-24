François Legault Quebec holiday plan
Quebec holiday gatherings: Two days, not four

One-week quarantine before and after is still recommended.

François Legault has just clarified the Quebec holiday plan for gatherings in a press conference, which originally permitted residents to get together with groups of 10 people (maximum) from Dec. 24 to 27, separated by two one-week voluntary quarantine periods. It now turns out that residents are actually permitted to get tougher for two out of the four potential days from Dec. 24 to 27. Residents are still expected to quarantine before and after, and those who are not able to do so, should not partake in “Christmas dinner.”

