Joyful Together: UNIQLO x Marimekko returns for a new holiday capsule

The limited-edition collection evokes the warmth and coziness of being at home in winter.

Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko has returned to UNIQLO, this time for a holiday capsule collection for Fall/Winter 2020. Similar in mood to the previous fall collaboration between the two brands, this year’s theme is Joyful Together, and again includes items for women, girls and babies. Inspired by northern weather and winter life, the collection’s soft and rich textures, combined with deep shades, inspire coziness and comfort during the colder months when we’ll all be staying at home.

The women’s collection has 20 pieces, including down outerwear, flannel shirts and pants and a variety of tops and dresses. There are also accessories — HEATTECH socks and padded scarves.

“Clean design and practical function come together with rich textures and vibrant shades in simple, versatile pieces to wear all day, every day. We hope that you and your family will enjoy the festive spirit of the collection throughout the season.”

Some of our favourite pieces include the ultra light down cocoon coat ($159.90) and parka ($99.90), flannel shirt ($29.90) and pants ($29.90), A-line sleeveless dresses ($49.90), HEATTECH extra warm leggings ($29.90) and shirt ($29.90), and padded scarf ($29.90).

The collection is available online and at UNIQLO stores in Montreal and across Canada. For more on the new Marimekko collaboration, please visit the UNIQLO website.

Happy shopping, stay safe. ■

