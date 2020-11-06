There Is No Art Without Diversity: A Never Was Average x MMFA event

Never Was Average and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) are hosting another virtual discussion on Nov. 14 called “There Is No Art Without Diversity.” The talk, which will be hosted by Never Was Average co-founder Hanne Che and artistic director Niti Marcelle Mueth, starts at 1:30 p.m. and will include insight from artists Michaëlle Sergile and Véronique Sunatori.

“The goal of this conversation will be to bring together all artists, creators and contributors in the Montreal artistic and cultural community to discuss the various solidarity movements that are created by artists and the importance of the imaginary for the future.”

To RSVP for the event, please visit the Never Was Average website.

For more on the Montreal arts scene, please visit the Arts section.