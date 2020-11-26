Montreal winter program
Montreal winter program aims to boost city shopping, physical activity

Brightening up shopping areas in 17 boroughs and implementing a variety of sports program in major parks.

Today the city of Montreal is unveiling a 2020-21 winter program adapted to the circumstances of businesses and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Valérie Plante says that there will be 25 winter stations across the island: “These will brighten up public places, parks or vacant spaces near shopping areas in 17 boroughs in order to make local shopping more pleasant!”

There will also be “a varied and accessible sports program in Montreal’s major parks. For the 1st time, online reservation for equipment for rent will be offered by Parc Jean Drapeau and the city’s network of major parks. Equipment rentals will be free for people 18 and under.”

