Montreal’s Lance Stroll will take pole position at the Turkish Grand Prix

Lance Stroll has just qualified for pole position at the Turkish Grand Prix, a first for the 22-year-old BWT Racing Point F1 driver from Montreal. Stroll already has two podiums: a third place finish at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and another at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix. His third place in Azerbaijan made him the second-youngest driver to finish on the podium, as well as the youngest to do so during his rookie season.

The Turkish Grand Prix will take place tomorrow at Istanbul Park at 5:10 a.m. ET. The race can be watched on both TSN and RDS.

“I can’t really put it into words right now, I’m shocked! It’s one of the biggest highlights of my career for sure, we dream about these moments growing up and it’s pretty special!” -Lance Stroll

