Montreal art film festival FIFA extends submission deadline

Montreal’s International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA) has announced an extension of the festival submission deadline for their call for projects. Filmmakers can now submit their films for the 39th edition of the FIFA (which runs March 16 to 28, 2021) until Sunday, Nov. 15.

“If you are a director, producer or distributor and have finished or are finishing a fiction film about art, a biographical film, a documentary, a performance recording, an art video or media art and wish to have it premiered in Montreal, please complete the submission form by November 15, 2020.”

