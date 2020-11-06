FIFA
Film

Montreal art film festival FIFA extends submission deadline

by CultMTL

Films and videos will be accepted through Nov. 15.

Montreal’s International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA) has announced an extension of the festival submission deadline for their call for projects. Filmmakers can now submit their films for the 39th edition of the FIFA (which runs March 16 to 28, 2021) until Sunday, Nov. 15.

“If you are a director, producer or distributor and have finished or are finishing a fiction film about art, a biographical film, a documentary, a performance recording, an art video or media art and wish to have it premiered in Montreal, please complete the submission form by November 15, 2020.”

View this post on Instagram

📣 PROLONGATION APPEL À SOUMISSIONS 📣 En raison de nombreuses demandes de professionnel·le·s concernant la date de fin de l’appel à projets, ainsi que le contexte exceptionnel dans lequel nous devons faire face, le Festival International du Film sur l’Art (Le FIFA) a choisi de prolonger son appel à soumissions ! Ne manquez pas cette occasion de participer au plus grand festival de films sur l'art au monde ! ⏰ Nouveau délai : dimanche 15 novembre 2020. ⏰ ✨ Lien dans la bio ✨ // 📣 EXTENSION CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS 📣 Due to numerous requests from professionals regarding the end date of the call for projects, the International Festival of Films on Art (FIFA) extends its call for submissions. Do not miss the opportunity to submit your film to the largest festival of films on art. ⏰ New deadline: Sunday, November 15, 2020 ⏰ ✨ Link in bio ✨ #lefifa #filmfestival #filmfest #montrealfestival #cinemaandart #artfilm #artvideo #documentary #creation #creativity #artandcinema #callforsubmissions #soumissions #artandcinematography #deadlineextension #prolongation #architecture #photography #danceart #literature #videoclip

A post shared by Le FIFA (@festival_filmsurlart) on

Montreal art film festival FIFA extends submission deadline

For more about FIFA, please visit the festival’s website.

For more film coverage, please visit the Film section.

Posted in Film
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.