COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
News

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

by CultMTL

There are 42,651 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 there are 42,651 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 247 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There is a total of 965 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Oct. 30) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYSRATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYSNUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic–Cartiervillen.d.197146.73,2472,418.7
Anjoun.d.84196.31,0092,357.7
Baie-D’Urfén.d.< 5n.p.37967.8
Beaconsfieldn.d.1788.0108558.9
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâcen.d.375225.23,5632,139.7
Côte-Saint-Lucn.d.117360.69162,823.0
Dollard-des-Ormeauxn.d.86175.97191,470.4
Dorvaln.d.1894.83091,628.0
Hampsteadn.d.< 5n.p.1171,677.9
Kirklandn.d.27134.02021,002.4
Lachinen.d.72161.88701,955.5
LaSallen.d.108140.51,6822,188.6
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Genevièven.d.7n.p.2811,526.1
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuven.d.183134.53,2782,409.9
Montréal-Estn.d.6n.p.661,714.3
Montréal-Nordn.d.210249.33,4664,114.7
Montréal-Ouestn.d.< 5n.p.43851.5
Mont-Royaln.d.37182.54622,278.6
Outremontn.d.25104.45602,337.8
Pierrefonds–Roxboron.d.132190.59111,314.6
Plateau-Mont-Royaln.d.7370.21,6661,601.9
Pointe-Clairen.d.1754.2285908.2
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Tremblesn.d.163152.72,9352,749.6
Rosemont–La Petite Patrien.d.233166.92,5091,797.4
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevuen.d.024484.1
Saint-Laurentn.d.241243.91,8931,915.4
Saint-Léonardn.d.176224.81,7992,297.4
Sennevillen.d.< 5n.p.7n.p.
Sud-Ouestn.d.112143.31,4761,888.7
Verdunn.d.80115.61,3011,879.3
Ville-Marien.d.159178.31,7902,007.4
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extensionn.d.346240.53,4302,384.4
Westmountn.d.1783.72711,334.2
Territory to be confirmedn.d.51939
Montreal total1953,380163.642,1712,041.5

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood