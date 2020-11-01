Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

According to Santé Québec, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 there are 42,651 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 247 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There is a total of 965 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Oct. 30) below:
|BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY
|NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS
|NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|n.d.
|197
|146.7
|3,247
|2,418.7
|Anjou
|n.d.
|84
|196.3
|1,009
|2,357.7
|Baie-D’Urfé
|n.d.
|< 5
|n.p.
|37
|967.8
|Beaconsfield
|n.d.
|17
|88.0
|108
|558.9
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|n.d.
|375
|225.2
|3,563
|2,139.7
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|n.d.
|117
|360.6
|916
|2,823.0
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|n.d.
|86
|175.9
|719
|1,470.4
|Dorval
|n.d.
|18
|94.8
|309
|1,628.0
|Hampstead
|n.d.
|< 5
|n.p.
|117
|1,677.9
|Kirkland
|n.d.
|27
|134.0
|202
|1,002.4
|Lachine
|n.d.
|72
|161.8
|870
|1,955.5
|LaSalle
|n.d.
|108
|140.5
|1,682
|2,188.6
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|n.d.
|7
|n.p.
|281
|1,526.1
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|n.d.
|183
|134.5
|3,278
|2,409.9
|Montréal-Est
|n.d.
|6
|n.p.
|66
|1,714.3
|Montréal-Nord
|n.d.
|210
|249.3
|3,466
|4,114.7
|Montréal-Ouest
|n.d.
|< 5
|n.p.
|43
|851.5
|Mont-Royal
|n.d.
|37
|182.5
|462
|2,278.6
|Outremont
|n.d.
|25
|104.4
|560
|2,337.8
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|n.d.
|132
|190.5
|911
|1,314.6
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|n.d.
|73
|70.2
|1,666
|1,601.9
|Pointe-Claire
|n.d.
|17
|54.2
|285
|908.2
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|n.d.
|163
|152.7
|2,935
|2,749.6
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|n.d.
|233
|166.9
|2,509
|1,797.4
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|n.d.
|0
|–
|24
|484.1
|Saint-Laurent
|n.d.
|241
|243.9
|1,893
|1,915.4
|Saint-Léonard
|n.d.
|176
|224.8
|1,799
|2,297.4
|Senneville
|n.d.
|< 5
|n.p.
|7
|n.p.
|Sud-Ouest
|n.d.
|112
|143.3
|1,476
|1,888.7
|Verdun
|n.d.
|80
|115.6
|1,301
|1,879.3
|Ville-Marie
|n.d.
|159
|178.3
|1,790
|2,007.4
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|n.d.
|346
|240.5
|3,430
|2,384.4
|Westmount
|n.d.
|17
|83.7
|271
|1,334.2
|Territory to be confirmed
|n.d.
|51
|–
|939
|–
|Montreal total
|195
|3,380
|163.6
|42,171
|2,041.5
See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.
For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.
For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.
