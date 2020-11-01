Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There are 42,651 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 there are 42,651 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 247 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There is a total of 965 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Oct. 30) below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville n.d. 197 146.7 3,247 2,418.7 Anjou n.d. 84 196.3 1,009 2,357.7 Baie-D’Urfé n.d. < 5 n.p. 37 967.8 Beaconsfield n.d. 17 88.0 108 558.9 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce n.d. 375 225.2 3,563 2,139.7 Côte-Saint-Luc n.d. 117 360.6 916 2,823.0 Dollard-des-Ormeaux n.d. 86 175.9 719 1,470.4 Dorval n.d. 18 94.8 309 1,628.0 Hampstead n.d. < 5 n.p. 117 1,677.9 Kirkland n.d. 27 134.0 202 1,002.4 Lachine n.d. 72 161.8 870 1,955.5 LaSalle n.d. 108 140.5 1,682 2,188.6 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève n.d. 7 n.p. 281 1,526.1 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve n.d. 183 134.5 3,278 2,409.9 Montréal-Est n.d. 6 n.p. 66 1,714.3 Montréal-Nord n.d. 210 249.3 3,466 4,114.7 Montréal-Ouest n.d. < 5 n.p. 43 851.5 Mont-Royal n.d. 37 182.5 462 2,278.6 Outremont n.d. 25 104.4 560 2,337.8 Pierrefonds–Roxboro n.d. 132 190.5 911 1,314.6 Plateau-Mont-Royal n.d. 73 70.2 1,666 1,601.9 Pointe-Claire n.d. 17 54.2 285 908.2 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles n.d. 163 152.7 2,935 2,749.6 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie n.d. 233 166.9 2,509 1,797.4 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue n.d. 0 – 24 484.1 Saint-Laurent n.d. 241 243.9 1,893 1,915.4 Saint-Léonard n.d. 176 224.8 1,799 2,297.4 Senneville n.d. < 5 n.p. 7 n.p. Sud-Ouest n.d. 112 143.3 1,476 1,888.7 Verdun n.d. 80 115.6 1,301 1,879.3 Ville-Marie n.d. 159 178.3 1,790 2,007.4 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension n.d. 346 240.5 3,430 2,384.4 Westmount n.d. 17 83.7 271 1,334.2 Territory to be confirmed n.d. 51 – 939 – Montreal total 195 3,380 163.6 42,171 2,041.5

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood