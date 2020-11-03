Latest projection for popular vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election

There would be a difference of 10 million votes between the two main candidates.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, November 3, 52% of decided American voters who are registered to vote and intend to vote in today’s U.S. presidential election would vote for Joe Biden, while 44% would vote for Donald Trump. These results are similar to the previous U.S. presidential election poll done by Leger Marketing in early October, except that Trump has gained 1% in support from Joe Biden in the popular vote.

Considering the voter turnout from 2016 (and the numbers in 2020 are proving to be significantly higher), this means that Joe Biden would receive over 10 million more votes than Donald Trump to win the popular vote.

The latest projection for the popular vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election has Joe Biden leading over Donald Trump by 8%

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 29 to November 1, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

