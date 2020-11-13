Harry Styles is the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue

Vogue has just announced that British musician Harry Styles will be on the cover of their new December issue. It’s reportedly the first time a man has appeared on the cover of their American magazine. Styles, who’s also appeared in numerous Gucci campaigns, is very well known for his fashion choices and seems like a perfect choice by Vogue for this milestone. Check out his latest video for “Golden”.

Some previous covers featuring men were in June 2012 with Hope Solo, Ryan Lochte and Serena Williams, April 2008 with Lebron James and Gisele Bündchen, June 2000 with Gisele Bündchen and George Clooney and November 1992 with Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere. Check out the cover below and read the cover story here.

