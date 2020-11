Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety Geneviève Guilbault echoed the sentiment of a Quebec microbrewer in the national assembly this week, saying that Quebecers should “drink less and drink better,” meaning buy locally made products instead of the usual 24 cans of Budweiser. Premier François Legault shared a video of the comment by Geneviève Guilbault, poking fun at her “special laugh.” Watch the video below:

Notre collègue @GGuilbaultCAQ a un rire…spécial… https://t.co/p6YdmxSMIO — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 13, 2020 Geneviève Guilbault emits a “special laugh” when talking about a colleague’s love of Budweiser

