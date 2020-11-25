Football legend Diego Maradona has died at 60

RIP to one of the greatest of all time.

Argentinian soccer superstar Diego Maradona passed away of a heart attack today at the age of 60. Maradona had had surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month, however it was announced that he’d subsequently been treated for alcohol dependency.

Maradona was the captain of the Argentina team that won the 1986 World Cup. He also played for Barcelona and Napoli during his club career, and was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

