REM train cars Montreal
News

First look at futuristic REM train cars

by CultMTL

The REM will make its debut next week.

The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) train cars were revealed in a press conference in Brossard this morning, and the images and promises were pretty impressive. As reported in La Presse, the cars are air-conditioned, heated and equipped with wi-fi. Roughly 18 months before the REM comes to the island of Montreal, a trial period will begin next week on the South Shore. The station in Brossard is 16 minutes away from downtown Montreal by REM.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on the new REM trains

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.