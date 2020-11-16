First look at futuristic REM train cars

The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) train cars were revealed in a press conference in Brossard this morning, and the images and promises were pretty impressive. As reported in La Presse, the cars are air-conditioned, heated and equipped with wi-fi. Roughly 18 months before the REM comes to the island of Montreal, a trial period will begin next week on the South Shore. The station in Brossard is 16 minutes away from downtown Montreal by REM.

Montréal se prépare pour le REM. Notre #Budget2021 prévoit une enveloppe de 205 M$ sur 10 ans qui servira notamment à bien arrimer le REM à nos quartiers. Nous pourrons ainsi faire de ce projet majeur pour la métropole, un succès. (2/2) #polmtl pic.twitter.com/JXRjLJ7Sze — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 16, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on the new REM trains

