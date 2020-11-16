First look at futuristic REM train cars

The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) train cars were revealed in a press conference in Brossard this morning, and the images and promises were pretty impressive. As reported in La Presse, the cars are air-conditioned, heated and equipped with wi-fi. Roughly 18 months before the REM comes to the island of Montreal, a trial period will begin next week on the South Shore. The station in Brossard is 16 minutes away from downtown Montreal by REM.
