Drake likens Grammys to a relative set in their ways after Weeknd snub

Drake has decided to speak up to show support for the Weeknd after he was snubbed with zero nominations at next year’s Grammys, despite having made one of the biggest records of the year. The nomination snub came two days after the Weeknd won a number of American Music Awards.

Drake posted a statement on Instagram saying that now would be a great time for someone to start “something new” to replace the Grammys, which often exhibit a disconnect with impactful music. He also likened the Grammys to a relative you keep expecting to change their old ways, but do not.

