Justin Trudeau on the historic election of Kamala Harris

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened his press conference this morning by commenting on the U.S. election, particularly the win for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I’m looking forward to working with (President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris) on the common challenges and opportunities facing our countries and our world. Canada and the United States have had a unique relationship and this bond will always be the strong foundation on which we build our shared future. “I also want to take a moment to reflect on the historic milestone reached in this election. For so many people in Canada and around the world, seeing a woman — a Black and South Asian American woman — elected as the next Vice President of the United States is an inspiration and a reminder that everyone’s voice belongs in politics.” —Justin Trudeau

Trudeau was asked repeatedly about having congratulated Biden over the weekend despite the fact that Trump has not yet conceded, to which Trudeau said that he trusts American democratic institutions and will continue to work with the Trump administration until Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020 Justin Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

