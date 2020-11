Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is already in communication with President-elect Joe Biden on a number of issues including climate change, COVID-19, NATO, anti-Black racism and China’s detention of the two Michaels. Trudeau has rightfully accepted the results of the election, despite Trump’s refusal to concede.

We talked about those specific challenges today, as well as trade, energy, NATO, anti-Black racism, and China's arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. On these and other issues, President-elect @JoeBiden and I agreed to keep in touch and work closely together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 9, 2020

