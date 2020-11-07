BREAKING: Racist, misogynist, crap husband & grotesque human loses job

Reality TV star and grotesque despot Donald Trump — who conned his way into the U.S. presidency in 2016 by feigning empathy with the working class and appealing to misogynists, racists, so-called libertarian douchebags and other low-lifes (not to mention election meddling by Russia) — has reportedly lost the 2020 presidential election to former vice president Joe Biden.

Following three long days of vote tabulation after polls closed on Tuesday night, the victory for Biden was solidified today with a win in Pennsylvania and projected wins in Arizona, Nevada and possibly Georgia putting him well past the required 270 electoral college votes. He also won the popular vote by over two per cent.

Trump’s campaign platform, if you can call it that, included maintaining systemic racism, ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic (except to say that it’s no big deal, a “policy” that has contributed to the death of over 240,000 Americans) — and generally continuing to be a horrendous leader and awful human being.

The bad news is that Trump is still President through Jan. 19, and is threatening to take the case of the lost election to the Supreme Court (on what basis remains unclear), which he has stacked with deplorables during his four years in office.

