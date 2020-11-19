BREAKING: Gatherings of up to 10 people in Quebec will be allowed from Dec. 24 to 27

The Quebec government has just announced that gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted during the holiday period from Dec. 24 to 27. Premier François Legault has also requested that Quebecers have a voluntary confinement between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Quebec, referring to it as a “moral contract.”

Schools will reportedly be moving online as of Dec. 17, and the reopening date for high schools remains Jan. 11. Employers are encouraged to let their employees work from home during the voluntary confinement period.

Legault has also announced that red zone restrictions in restaurants, bars, theatres and gyms will continue through at least Jan. 11.

