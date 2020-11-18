canada u.s. border closure covid-19
BREAKING: Canada-U.S. border to remain closed till Dec. 21

Not that you’d wanna go there anyway right now.

According to a source of La Presse, the government of Canada will announce that that the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed for another 30 days, until Dec. 21, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous deadline for the Canada-U.S. border closure was Nov. 21. Border crossings will again be limited to essential travel, such as the transportation of goods.

For more the COVID-19 (Coronavrius) situation in Canada, please visit the Public Health website.

