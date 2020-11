Best New Restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best new restaurants in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best New Restaurants in Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Beba (@restaurantbeba) The best new restaurants in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Beba, Mano Cornuto, Wolf & Workman, TimeOut Market, Parliament Pub & Parlour, Umami Ramen, Moccione, Elena, Marcus and Radis



