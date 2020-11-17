Best Caribbean Restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best Caribbean food restaurants in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Caribbean Restaurants in Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lloydie’s (@lloydies.mtl) The best Caribbean food restaurants in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Lloydie’s, Agrikol, Boom J’s, Caribbean Food Factory, Jardin du Cari, Caraïbe Delite, Méli-Mélo, Caribbean Curry House, Seasoned Dreams & Local Legend

