Best Caribbean Restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best Caribbean food restaurants in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.
Best Caribbean Restaurants in Montreal
- Lloydie’s
- Agrikol
- Boom J’s
- Caribbean Food Factory
- Jardin du Cari
- Caraïbe Delite
- Méli-Mélo
- Caribbean Curry House
- Seasoned Dreams
- Local Legend
For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.
To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.