arcade fire stephen colber election night special
Music, TV

Arcade Fire to play Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Special tomorrow

by CultMTL

The show starts at 11 p.m.

Arcade Fire has been added to the roster of Stephen Colbert’s election night special tomorrow, which starts at 11 p.m. on Showtime (Canadians can watch it live via Crave). The special, which is titled Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020Democracy’s Last StandBuilding Back America Great Again Better 2020, has been “prepared for every eventuality,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Check out the Arcade Fire post below, along with a teaser trailer for the special.

Arcade Fire to play Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Special tomorrow
Teaser trailer for Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020, which airs tomorrow night on Crave in Canada

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music, TV
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.