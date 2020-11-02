Arcade Fire to play Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Special tomorrow

Arcade Fire has been added to the roster of Stephen Colbert’s election night special tomorrow, which starts at 11 p.m. on Showtime (Canadians can watch it live via Crave). The special, which is titled Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020, has been “prepared for every eventuality,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Check out the Arcade Fire post below, along with a teaser trailer for the special.

Teaser trailer for Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020, which airs tomorrow night on Crave in Canada

