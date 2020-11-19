steve walsh beautiful photo of Saint Joseph's Oratory
Life

A beautiful new photo of Saint Joseph’s Oratory from a mystery location

by CultMTL

Can you figure out where this photo was taken from?

Awesome Montreal photographer Steve Walsh has just posted a new photo of Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. The shot is from a mysterious location with water flowing in the near foreground, which seems somewhat impossible.

Walsh is also the photographer behind one of our favourite Montreal photographs ever, where he cought the beautiful fall colours of the mountain, with the downtown core in the background. Check out the new photo below — any idea where the shot was taken?

Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.