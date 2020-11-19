A beautiful new photo of Saint Joseph’s Oratory from a mystery location

Can you figure out where this photo was taken from?

Awesome Montreal photographer Steve Walsh has just posted a new photo of Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal. The shot is from a mysterious location with water flowing in the near foreground, which seems somewhat impossible.

Walsh is also the photographer behind one of our favourite Montreal photographs ever, where he cought the beautiful fall colours of the mountain, with the downtown core in the background. Check out the new photo below — any idea where the shot was taken?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Walsh Photography 🌎💫 (@steveglwalsh)

