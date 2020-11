Last seen in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

74-year-old man missing, Montreal police are asking for public’s help

Joseph Giuseppe Starnino, a 74-year-old man in Montreal, has been missing since Nov. 26. He was last seen in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the SPVM.

#missing

Joseph Giuseppe Starnino, 74 y/o, was last seen in Novembre 26 in côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. The investigators fear for his health and safety.

^RM pic.twitter.com/soFWhoo2OJ — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 29, 2020 74-year-old Joseph Giuseppe Starnino is missing and the Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find him

