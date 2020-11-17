donald trump 2024 run president again covid-19 quarantine
74% of Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president again in 2024

by CultMTL

Almost the same percent believe the election was fraudulent.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, November 17, 71% of Republicans think the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. An even higher percent of Republicans, 74%, would like Donald Trump to run for president again in 2024.  

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 13 to 15, 2020, with 1,522 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

