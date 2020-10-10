What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, CBC Gem and Criterion this week

A spooky new series to follow up The Haunting of Hill House, a social distancing show, Blumhouse horror and more.

New on Netflix

Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House remains one of Netflix’s big cult successes, particularly in the horror television genre, a field generally dominated by one of Ryan Murphy’s 10 million projects. The Haunting of Bly Manor seeks to recapture some of the thunder of the previous series by also borrowing a page from Ryan Murphy and turning it into an anthology series. Much of the same cast and crew return for what is being touted as a loose adaptation of Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw. It hits Netflix today alongside The 40-Year-Old Version, a Sundance-winning comedy written, directed by and starring Radha Blank, who took home the directing award at Sundance earlier this year.

It seems inevitable that someone would make a show out of social-distancing measures. At Netflix, it’s Jenji Kohan (Orange Is the New Black), who stepped up to the plate with Social Distance, an anthology series shot remotely that stars Danielle Brooks, Oscar Nunez, Mike Colter and Guillermo Diaz, amongst others. It drops Oct. 15 alongside A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, a YA horror-comedy from Rachel Talalay (Tank Girl, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare).

New on Amazon Prime Video

Evil Eye (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon has begun rolling out the low-budget horror movies it has produced with Blumhouse. This week’s releases are Evil Eye, which stars Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones, Mississippi Masala) and Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot), as well as Nocturne, which stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria). Both drop on Oct. 13. A couple of days later, you can stream The Rhythm Section, an action thriller starring Blake Lively and Jude Law that has the dubious distinction of having the worst wide-release opening weekend in history. (All signs point to the fact that the film, while no masterpiece, is not exactly deserving of such a reputation.) It drops on Oct. 15 alongside Countdown, a slasher movie about a killer phone app.

New on Crave

Extra Ordinary (new on Crave)

It’s not a huge week for Crave. Its two big movie releases are the Irish horror comedy Extra Ordinary starring Maeve Higgins, Will Forte and Claudia O’Doherty and The Call of the Wild, the adaptation of the Jack London story starring Harrison Ford and a very obviously CGI dog. It drops today, Oct. 9, alongside all five seasons of the British reality show Geordie Shore (which is, indeed, an adaptation of what you think it is an adaptation of).

New on CBC Gem

Detectorists (new on CBC Gem)

Toby Jones (Berberian Sound Studio, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom) and Mackenzie Crook (The Office, Game of Thrones) star in the comedy Detectorists, about a pair of friends who roam British beaches with metal detectors looking for buried treasure. It drops on Oct. 9 alongside a smorgasbord of Great British Baking Show releases, including seasons 1 through 3 and the most recent season as well as a half-dozen specials from the show’s run.

New on Criterion Channel

Town Bloody Hall (new on the Criterion Channel)

Joan Crawford is being celebrated by the Criterion Channel this month. An extensive 25-film retrospective is on offer, with obscure titles sharing space with die-hard classics like Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? On Oct. 12 you can stream Town Bloody Hall, a notorious documentary about a panel debate between notorious 1970s feminists and notoriously not-feminist writer Norman Mailer. Queer memoirist Jenni Olson’s work is on display as of Oct. 14. ■

