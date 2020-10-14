WATCH: The spooky new Kaytranada video feat. Tinashe

Montreal producer Kaytranada has released a new video just in time for the Halloween season, featuring Tinashe. American alt R&B singer Tinashe was one of many high-profile guests to contribute to the latest Kaytranada album Bubba — though she and the other vocalists do not appear on the recently released instrumental version of the album.

The video for “The Worst in Me,” directed by Arnaud Deroudilhe, is described as “a visually arresting nod to classic horror films,” and we concur.

Watch the video here:

“The Worst in Me” by Kaytranada feat. Tinashe

For more about Kaytranada, please visit his website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.