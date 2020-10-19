Polaris Music Prize Celebration 2020 winner
Music

WATCH: The Polaris Music Prize Celebration live tonight at 8 p.m.

by CultMTL

The artist(s) behind the best Canadian album of 2019-20 will be awarded $50K during this virtual event.

The 15th annual Polaris Music Prize will be awarded to the band or solo artist who made the best Canadian album of 2019-20, as selected by a jury of music critics from across the country. You can watch the virtual “celebration” edition of the Polaris Music Prize awards ceremony (usually referred to as a gala) live tonight, Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET via the embedded video below. The short list of acts vying for the $50,000 prize is as follows:

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Caribou – Suddenly

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

nêhiyawak – nipiy

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Jessie Reyez – Before Love Came To Kill Us

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

Watch the Polaris Music Prize Celebration live on Oct. 19, 8 p.m. ET

