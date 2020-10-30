WATCH: “Spa” by Sofi Tukker and Icona Pop

“There’s never been such an important time for self care. Put some cukes on your eyes.”

NYC duo Sofi Tukker (aka Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) have teamed up with Sweden’s Icona Pop on a new single called “Spa.” The song now has a saucy new music video featuring all four artists (with each band in different settings due to COVID, presumably) alongside writer, comedian and viral internet sensation Jordan Firstman and model, activist and internet superstar Mia Khalifa.

“There’s nothing like making a song with friends we love and admire. We had so much fun in the studio with Icona Pop making this track. We hope people can feel the joy and giddiness and ridiculousness that we all felt while making it. Even though we miss the club now more than ever, there’s also never been such an important time for self care. Put some cukes on your eyes.” —Sofi Tukker

“Spa” by Sofi Tukker and Icona Pop

For more about Sofi Tukker, please visit their website. For more about Icona Pop, please visit their website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.