Reason no. 1,000 why everyone loves Paul Rudd.

WATCH: Paul Rudd has been handing out cookies to voters in line in Brooklyn

Actor Paul Rudd was caught earlier today giving out cookies in the rain to people waiting in line at a polling station in Brooklyn. “Thank you for voting and doing your part,” the actor said as fans gathered around. Classy move on a shit day — check out the video below.

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020 WATCH: Paul Rudd has been handing out cookies to voters in line in Brooklyn

