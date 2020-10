The latest single from the Montreal artist.

Montreal singer-songwriter Janette King was one of three Hot Tramp Records artists featured on the cover of our September issue (along with label head Sarah Armiento). Check out the video for her song “Mars” here:

WATCH: “Mars” music video by Montreal singer-songwriter and Hot Tramp Records artist Janette King

For more Janette King, please visit the Janette King website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit our Music section.