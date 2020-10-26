WATCH: Harry Styles on the run in Italy in his new video, “Golden”

The new video for “Golden” by Harry Styles features the British singer running, swimming and goofing around — in a series of interesting outfits, of course — on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The single, which is already certified Gold in Canada and the U.S., is the follow-up to two Multi-Platinum hits (“Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You”) from his 2019 album Fine Line — which is not only a Platinum record but, according to Rolling Stone, one of the 500 best albums of all time. The album and all its singles have also topped the Billboard, Top 40 and Hot AC charts. While we can’t vouch for the science behind any of this, the video for “Golden” is a welcome distraction this week.

Watch it here:

“Golden” by Harry Styles, directed by Ben and Gabe Turner

