After a TikTok video by Doggface took the internet by storm a few weeks ago, many people have tried to honour the video by recreating their own version (even a Canadian politician has gotten in on the trend). A hilarious new TikTok video from Cameron Geller shows a “Quebec Version,” involving Labatt Bleue Dry 10.1% and orange traffic cones. Check it out below!

im appreciating the accuracy of this regional variant pic.twitter.com/gKQGS8xVUb — natsferatu (@k8kush) October 16, 2020 WATCH: A hilarious Quebec take by Cameron Geller on the Fleetwood Mac TikTok by Doggface

For more on Cameron Geller, please visit his Instagram.

For more, please visit the Life section.