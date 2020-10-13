A virtual edition of the Santa Teresa music festival starts today

The springtime music festival that usually takes place in the nearby town of Sainte Thérèse, Quebec was forced to cancel its fourth edition back in May, but tonight Santa Teresa is back with a virtual off-season treat for music lovers. On Oct. 13 as of 7 p.m., six music videos will compete in a “combat des clips” hosted by Mehdi Bousaidan— videos by Amen DeNiro, Double Date With Death, Janette King, Maky Lavender, Thais and Vendou. On Oct. 14, also at 7 p.m., six artists will perform live from la Protestante church in Sainte Thérèse, namely Clay and Friends, Fuudge, Laurence-Anne, Maude Audet, Original Gros-Bonnet and Sarahmée.

