Joyce Echaquan montreal march Mayor Valérie Plante

Joyce Echaquan

City, Life

Valérie Plante comments on Joyce Echaquan march, systemic racism

by Lorraine Carpenter

“I share your indignation about her death, which reveals the existing racism in our institutions and society.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement earlier in support of the Joyce Echaquan march yesterday, acknowledging that the circumstances surrounding her death is an example of the systemic racism in our institutions. Mayor Plante also commented on the day of remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which took place this afternoon with Sisters in Spirit vigils.

“You were thousands yesterday to walk — in compliance with public health measures — to demand justice for Joyce Echaquan. I share your indignation about her death, which reveals the existing racism in our institutions and society.

“On this Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and every day, let us be allies of the First Nations in the fight against racism and systemic discrimination and commit ourselves to the path of reconciliation.”

–Mayor Valérie Plante
Mayor Valérie Plante on the Joyce Echaquan Montreal march, systemic racism and the Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.

Posted in City, Life

by Lorraine Carpenter

Editor in chief, music editor
Lorraine Carpenter was born in Montreal and studied communications and journalism at Concordia. She co-founded Cult MTL in 2012 following 12 years at Montreal’s long-running, now defunct alt weekly the Mirror, where she worked in editorial as copy editor and music editor. She’s dedicated to supporting the cultural scene in Montreal.