Valérie Plante comments on Joyce Echaquan march, systemic racism

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement earlier in support of the Joyce Echaquan march yesterday, acknowledging that the circumstances surrounding her death is an example of the systemic racism in our institutions. Mayor Plante also commented on the day of remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which took place this afternoon with Sisters in Spirit vigils.

“You were thousands yesterday to walk — in compliance with public health measures — to demand justice for Joyce Echaquan. I share your indignation about her death, which reveals the existing racism in our institutions and society. “On this Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and every day, let us be allies of the First Nations in the fight against racism and systemic discrimination and commit ourselves to the path of reconciliation.” –Mayor Valérie Plante

En cette Journée de commémoration des femmes et des filles autochtones disparues et assassinées, et chaque jour, soyons des allié•es des Premières Nations dans la lutte au racisme et aux discriminations systémiques et engageons-nous dans le chemin de la réconciliation. (2/2) — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 4, 2020 Mayor Valérie Plante on the Joyce Echaquan Montreal march, systemic racism and the Day of Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

