UNIQLO is opening in Montreal this week: Here’s what you need to know

While UNIQLO has been offering Click & Collect services in Montreal for a few weeks now, their Centre Eaton store will officially open to the public this Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. The new Montreal store will be the Japanese retailer’s largest in Canada and its first presence in Quebec.

In an effort to connect with the Montreal community, the Centre Eaton UNIQLO will feature a children’s reading area from local bookstores in the city, and a flower shop display where customers can shop bouquets from design studio Bell Jar Botanicals until Nov. 15. The store will also include RE.UNIQLO, the retailer’s initiative to recycle used clothing and distribute them to people in need.

“We are excited to welcome Montrealers to our new store, to not only enjoy our high quality and functional LifeWear apparel, but to also experience community collaborated areas that are exclusive to this UNIQLO store and not in any of our other stores in Canada. With a continuous demand for UNIQLO from our customers, we are delighted to make LifeWear more accessible to Canadians as we continue adapting to new lifestyles.” –Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada

UNIQLO Centre Eaton will offer specific discounts on select items for a limited time, such as their Ultra Light Down Jacket for $79.90 (reg. $89.90), Soft Touch Crew Neck T-Shirt for $14.90 (reg. $19.90) and HEATTECH leggings for $14.90 (reg. $19.90). While quantities last, UNIQLO will be giving a free Eco-Friendly Tote Bag with unique Montreal designs (see below) to shoppers who spend at least $100 before tax (limit of one per person).

Happy Shopping! Stay safe.

Montreal-specific tote bags will be available at the UNIQLO Centre Eaton store

For more on the store opening at the Montreal Centre Eaton (705 Ste-Catherine W.), please visit the UNIQLO website.

