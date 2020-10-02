TODAY ONLY: Arcade Fire & David Byrne release Naive Melody on Bandcamp

Proceeds will be donated to protect voting rights in this year’s Presidential election.

The Arcade Fire version of “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” with David Byrne is available today on Bandcamp for one day only. The song is being released as part of the compilation album, Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2, with proceeds going to Voting Rights Lab, which aims to protect voting rights in this year’s Presidential election.

There are 77 tracks on the album, featuring music by Wolf Parade, RHYE, Dan Deacon, Feist, Pearl Jam and more. There’s also a sweet poster for the album designed by Sofia Coppola. For more details, please visit Bandcamp.

