The SPVM received 600 calls last week relating to public health violations

The SPVM has just announced that 600 calls were made to Montreal police from Oct. 12 to 18 regarding public health measures and violations. Montreal police has also confirmed it had inspections at 297 schools during the same time period.
“From October 12 to 18, the SPVM received 600 calls in connection with the application of the public health decree. The police delivered 109 reports or RIGs, in addition to inspecting 29 licensed establishments, 297 schools and 279 other places.”—Montreal police
