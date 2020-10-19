Montreal police also inspected 297 schools during the same time period.

“From October 12 to 18, the SPVM received 600 calls in connection with the application of the public health decree. The police delivered 109 reports or RIGs, in addition to inspecting 29 licensed establishments, 297 schools and 279 other places.” —Montreal police

Du 12 au 18 octobre, le #SPVM a reçu 600 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 109 constats ou RIG, en plus d’inspecter 29 établissements licenciés, 297 établissements scolaires et 279 lieux autres. pic.twitter.com/SYJPvpE24Y — Police Montréal (@SPVM) October 19, 2020 The SPVM received 600 calls last week relating to public health violations

