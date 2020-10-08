The Santa Claus parade in Montreal has officially been cancelled this year

Montréal Centre-Ville has announced that the Santa Claus parade, which drew 400,000 people to downtown Montreal in 2019, has been officially cancelled this year due to red-zone closures and new safety measures implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19. It’s not yet been confirmed what new events will be planned downtown around the holiday season.

“Montréal Centre-Ville has made the decision to cancel its famous Santa Claus Parade due to health regulations in Montreal regarding the pandemic. The initiatives that will replace this event will be announced during the Fall.” —Montréal Centre-Ville

For more information, please visit the Montréal centre-ville website.

