The Canadian Forces just trolled the Proud Boys in the most beautiful way

After Trump refused to condemn white supremacy last Tuesday at the first Presidential debate and told the Proud Boys, a “far-right neo-fascist male-only organization,” to “Stand back and stand by,” the hashtag #ProudBoys has been appropriated by LGBTQ2 Twitter users to portray images of love and acceptance. Earlier today, the Canadian Forces shared their own image and message with the hashtag.
The idea for the hashtag apparently originated with actor and author George Takei, best known for playing Sulu on Star Trek, who’s been a strong critic of President Trump.
As Jordan Daly explains below: “Go and take a look, it’ll make your day.”
