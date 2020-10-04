proud boys @CAFinUS LGBTQ2 Twitter canadian forces in the united states u.s.
Life, News

The Canadian Forces just trolled the Proud Boys in the most beautiful way

by CultMTL

“Love is love.”

After Trump refused to condemn white supremacy last Tuesday at the first Presidential debate and told the Proud Boys, a “far-right neo-fascist male-only organization,” to “Stand back and stand by,” the hashtag #ProudBoys has been appropriated by LGBTQ2 Twitter users to portray images of love and acceptance. Earlier today, the Canadian Forces shared their own image and message with the hashtag.

The Canadian Forces just trolled the Proud Boys in the most beautiful way

The idea for the hashtag apparently originated with actor and author George Takei, best known for playing Sulu on Star Trek, who’s been a strong critic of President Trump.

George Takei on the Proud Boys hashtag being appropriated by LGBTQ2 Twitter users to portray images of love and acceptance

As Jordan Daly explains below: “Go and take a look, it’ll make your day.”

Jordan Daly on the #ProudBoys hashtag

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.

Posted in Life, News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.