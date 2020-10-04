The Canadian Forces just trolled the Proud Boys in the most beautiful way

After Trump refused to condemn white supremacy last Tuesday at the first Presidential debate and told the Proud Boys, a “far-right neo-fascist male-only organization,” to “Stand back and stand by,” the hashtag #ProudBoys has been appropriated by LGBTQ2 Twitter users to portray images of love and acceptance. Earlier today, the Canadian Forces shared their own image and message with the hashtag.

If you wear our uniform, know what it means.



If you’re thinking about wearing our uniform, know what it means.



Love is love.

Know what we mean? 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 — Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) October 4, 2020 The Canadian Forces just trolled the Proud Boys in the most beautiful way

The idea for the hashtag apparently originated with actor and author George Takei, best known for playing Sulu on Star Trek, who’s been a strong critic of President Trump.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 1, 2020 George Takei on the Proud Boys hashtag being appropriated by LGBTQ2 Twitter users to portray images of love and acceptance

As Jordan Daly explains below: “Go and take a look, it’ll make your day.”

Gay twitter has claimed the #ProudBoys hashtag from alt-right white supremacists and filled it with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE! Go and take a look, it’ll make your day 🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/gVnvYuDU7P — Jordan Daly (@jcrdandaly) October 4, 2020 Jordan Daly on the #ProudBoys hashtag

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.